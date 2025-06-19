TrackFive Enhances Recruitment Efficiency with JobDiva Integration

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackFive , a trusted name in lead generation, is thrilled to announce the integration of its top talent healthcare marketplaces - TravelNurseSource, AlliedTravelCareers, and LocumJobsOnline - with the market-leading applicant tracking system, JobDiva . This collaboration aims to simplify recruitment processes, enhance client outcomes, and strengthen healthcare recruiters' ability to secure top-tier talent in a competitive market.This strategic partnership ushers in a new era of streamlined operations for TrackFive’s clients. By seamlessly connecting platform activity with JobDiva’s workflows, recruiters can now enjoy significant advantages, such as:• Streamlined Lead DeliveryEliminating manual lead management, this integration ensures leads flow directly to JobDiva, giving recruiters instant access to candidate data and allowing for quicker engagement.• Improved ProductivityBy automating lead delivery, recruitment teams can reduce administrative workloads, freeing up time to focus on forging connections and driving successful placements.• Staying Ahead of the CompetitionFaster response times mean faster placements. This integration gives recruiters the tools to outperform competitors in today’s fast-paced hiring environment.• Enhanced Candidate InsightsGain a deeper understanding of applicants. Through this integration, candidate profiles are linked with their job applications, providing recruiters with a comprehensive view and enabling more informed hiring decisions.“At TrackFive, we’re passionate about creating solutions that empower recruiters to thrive in an ever-changing market,” said Oliver Feakins, CEO of TrackFive. “This integration with JobDiva is more than just a technical upgrade. It’s about giving our clients the tools they need to connect with top talent faster, make smarter decisions, and stay ahead in a competitive industry. We’re proud to be driving innovation that truly makes a difference.”“It was a pleasure working with the TrackFive team to bring these integrations to life,” said Courtney Revercomb, Client Solutions Manager at JobDiva. “Healthcare staffing—especially in the travel segment—presents unique operational challenges. JobDiva’s healthcare-specific features align seamlessly with the depth of TrackFive’s platforms. We’re confident this collaboration will deliver measurable value to our shared clients by simplifying workflows, accelerating placements, and ultimately enhancing business performance.”About TrackFiveTrackFive is a trusted partner in lead generation, connecting businesses with top-tier talent in high-demand industries such as travel, healthcare, and transportation. With over 20 years of expertise, TrackFive operates industry-specific talent marketplaces, including TravelNurseSource, AlliedTravelCareers, LocumJobsOnline, AllTruckJobs.com, and AdElite. Known for its data-driven and tailored solutions, including the innovative QuickConnect pay-per-applicant program, TrackFive continually redefines recruitment strategies to empower businesses and job seekers alike.This bold integration is another step in TrackFive’s ongoing mission to innovate, elevate client success, and simplify the recruitment landscape.About JobDivaJobDiva is the leading global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Talent Management platform, serving over 50,000 users across the staffing and recruitment industry. Delivered as a cloud-based Platform as a Service (PaaS), JobDiva leverages advanced AI, automation, and patented technology to help organizations source, engage, and hire top talent with unmatched speed and precision. With real-time analytics, seamless integrations, and a commitment to innovation, JobDiva empowers clients to lead the competition across staffing verticals and win the hearts of customers year after year.Get Started TodayTrackFive’s current clients can start taking advantage of the JobDiva integration by reaching out to their Client Success Manager.For more information on TrackFive and its cutting-edge recruitment solutions, visit TrackFive.com.

