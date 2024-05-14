JobDiva Earns a 2024 Top Rated Award by TrustRadius
JobDiva has been recognized as a leader among Applicant Tracking Systems.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobDiva, the leading global Applicant Tracking System and Talent Management Solution, is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the 2024 Top Rated Award in the ATS category by TrustRadius, a trusted customer review platform for business technology.
"JobDiva earned a TrustRadius Top Rated award for their exceptional talent management solutions. This recognition highlights their dedication to building brand trust. We congratulate JobDiva on this well-deserved honor and commend them for their dedication to exceeding customer expectations when it comes to talent acquisition."
-- Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.
Hear from verified users on how much they value JobDiva.
At JobDiva, we are committed to leading the way with innovative solutions that empower recruiters and talent acquisition experts to excel at work. This accolade holds special significance for us, as it mirrors the direct feedback and satisfaction of our user base.
About JobDiva
JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry. A powerful cloud solution, JobDiva combines a CRM synchronization with all major job boards and VMS providers, BI analytics, a Mobile App, and the largest resume database in the world to deliver staffing solutions with unmatched speed and precision. JobDiva offers more patent-protected features than any other solution on the market.
About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
Raf Hamze
JobDiva
raafat.hamze@jobdiva.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn