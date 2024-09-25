JobDiva Integrates with LinkedIn Apply Connect to Help Recruiters Hire Qualified Talents Faster

New Integration Enhances Recruitment Efficiency, Attracts More Qualified Candidates, and Improves the Candidate Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobDiva, the leading applicant tracking system (ATS) and talent management platform, is proud to announce its integration with LinkedIn Apply Connect. This new integration simplifies job postings and applicant management by linking LinkedIn’s extensive professional network with JobDiva’s advanced ATS capabilities. The functionality will allow LinkedIn Recruiter and Jobs users to efficiently source and track talent while benefiting from JobDiva’s established strengths in recruitment automation. On the job seeker end, Apply Connect creates an optimal user experience by streamlining the end-to-end application on LinkedIn.“Partnering with JobDiva helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience,” says Scott Roberts, Vice President, Business Development at LinkedIn. “We will continue to work closely with JobDiva to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members.”With the LinkedIn Apply Connect integration, recruiters are able to post jobs and review LinkedIn applicants directly from JobDiva in real time, while candidates can apply to jobs and answer preliminary screening questions without leaving the LinkedIn interface through the ‘Easy Apply’ feature. The heightened convenience for the two major stakeholders in the recruitment process brings about a host of benefits, including:• Attracting more qualified candidates: The ‘Easy Apply’ feature helps to attract up to 3x more qualified candidates, bringing a higher quality of applications to the recruiting pipeline.• Real-time skill visibility: Recruiters can view LinkedIn profiles, skills, and highlights directly in JobDiva, streamlining candidate review and improving hiring decisions.• Enhanced candidate experience: The seamless application process, combined with automated status updates via LinkedIn, enhances communication and keeps applicants engaged throughout the recruitment process.With two key integrations with LinkedIn—Recruiter System Connect and Apply Connect—currently in place and more integrations in the pipeline, JobDiva is included as a Gold Member in LinkedIn's LTS Preferred Partner Program.“We couldn't be happier to further our integrations with LinkedIn and the value this will bring to our mutual clients,” says Courtney Revercomb, Client Solutions Manager at JobDiva. “This integration reinforces our commitment to improving the hiring process and offering unmatched convenience and efficiency to both recruiters and candidates.”For more information on how Apply Connect can benefit your recruitment process, please visit https://business.linkedin.com/talent-solutions/linkedin-hiring-integrations/jobdiva

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.