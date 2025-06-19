Luware launches Virtual User: AI-powered automation for contact centres

New feature includes smarter routing, sentiment detection and language recognition

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luware , a leading provider of customer service solutions built natively on Microsoft Teams, today announced the release for Virtual User, a new feature designed to revolutionise how contact centres handle customer interactions. As part of Luware’s broader AI strategy, Virtual User embodies the automation pillar of the company’s three-fold approach: automation, augmentation, and analytics.Virtual User isn’t about replacing human agents; it’s about empowering them. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks that fall outside the agent’s control, Luware’s latest solution helps reduce workload and job-related stress. This is critical in an industry where agents changing jobs ranges from 30% to 50%, and 87% of agents report high or very high stress levels.“Our goal is to create a more sustainable and less stressful work environment for contact centre agents,” said David Fischer, CSO at Luware. “Virtual User does exactly that, by either fully automating routine and repetitive tasks where possible, or, if human intervention is needed, intelligently routing the customer to the right agent – even the one they last spoke with – thereby minimizing transfers. This ensures agents receive interactions that are streamlined and truly worthy of their expertise,”Virtual User handles inbound customer calls, using AI to manage and streamline the interaction before an agent even joins. It leverages Microsoft’s Copilot to provide intelligent, customisable automation, including:● Intent understanding: Interprets customer queries to route them to the right department.● Agent reconnection: Reconnects returning customers with the same agent for continuity.● Security verification: Manages standard security checks efficiently.● Sentiment analysis: Matches customer emotional tone with the best-suited agent.● Language detection: Instantly identifies the customer’s spoken language.Luware developed Virtual User through extensive customer interviews and use-case research, ensuring it delivers real value from day one. For instance, a major insurance provider reported that with their traditional IVR systems, the First Contact Resolution (FCR) rate was 74%. After implementing the AI bot, customers were routed to the right agent, leading to a significantly higher FCR rate of 96%—a staggering 22% improvement in FCR. This clearly demonstrates the product's impact. Virtual User can also serve as a Self-Service bot, among other tailored use cases, depending on customer needs.By leveraging Microsoft Copilot, Luware empowers customers to train the model themselves, perfectly adapting it to their specific needs. This adaptability is where the true power of Virtual User lies: it can be precisely configured to serve virtually any function our customers envision, delivering value in myriad ways.This versatility is powerfully demonstrated in critical areas like customer identification. Recognizing that many individuals are hesitant about voice imprints for security, Virtual User offers a seamless and secure alternative by guiding customers through automated security questions. For a major banking customer, verifying each caller typically takes 90 seconds. In an industry handling up to 100,000 calls monthly, automating just this step with Virtual User could save an astounding 2,500 hours of agent time every month – equivalent to over 100 full workdays! Crucially, this verification can occur while the customer is waiting, transforming idle hold time into a productive and engaging experience. Customers not only benefit from faster service but often don't even realize they're waiting.Virtual User adheres to the highest standards of data protection and privacy. By following Microsoft’s security framework and leveraging Copilot, Luware guarantees compliance with all relevant data privacy regulations, addressing one of the top concerns among enterprise customers.-ENDS-About LuwareLuware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company develops cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs, and hardware savings.Media contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.