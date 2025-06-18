New Adelaide University debuts in top 100 global universities

Release date: 19/06/25

The new Adelaide University has debuted in the top 100 universities, according to the newly-released QS World University Rankings.

A top 100 ranking was a key metric for the State Government’s policy of amalgamating the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia.

The highly regarded QS analysis has ranked the new Adelaide University at 82 in its assessment of more than 1,500 universities worldwide.

Adelaide University’s strong performance comes despite a difficult year for other Australian universities, with more than 70 per cent of Australian institutions falling in this year’s rankings.

At the 2022 State Election, Labor’s university amalgamation policy stated five key outcomes for a merged university, with the first being:

South Australia needs an internationally recognised top 100 university in order to ensure the highest quality research is funded in this state to drive economic growth. This would also lead to SA being attractive to the best and brightest students and staff.

Preparations for the 2026 academic year are well underway. Earlier this month, Adelaide University appointed Professor Nicola Phillips as its new Vice Chancellor.

The new university is set to have the largest cohort of domestic students of any university in Australia when it opens in 2026.

By 2034, the new university is forecast to contribute an estimated additional $500 million per year to the South Australian economy, educate more than 70,000 students – about 13,000 more than both universities combined today – and create an additional 1,200 jobs.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is an outstanding result for the new Adelaide University and a powerful endorsement of the vision to create a globally competitive university.

Global university rankings matter, which is why we made it a key metric in our university merger election policy.

A higher ranking helps attract students, academics and research opportunities.

There was scepticism in some quarters as to whether the new university could achieve this goal so quickly, so it is pleasing to see such a strong debut.

Attributable to Susan Close

Adelaide University’s impressive debut is a credit to all those who have worked so hard to bring the new institution to life.

This ranking is not just about prestige — it’s about attracting world-class talent, boosting research investment, and delivering long-term economic benefits for our state.

With preparations for 2026 well underway, this ranking builds real momentum for what will be one of Australia’s leading universities.