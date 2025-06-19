Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia PCD Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market?

The primary ciliary dyskinesia PCD market size has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $0.46 billion in 2024 to $0.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. The historic growth can be attributed to escalating clinical confusion with other respiratory disorders, expanded reliance on symptomatic treatment, and increasing focus on cystic fibrosis overshadowing primary ciliary dyskinesia.

What is Projected Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Size and Growth?

The PCD market size is anticipated to see significant growth in the next few years, expanding to $0.65 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to growing awareness of rare respiratory diseases, improved genetic testing availability, rising incidences of chronic respiratory infections, and better reimbursement policies. These factors are complemented by the expansion of specialized diagnostic centers and technological advancements like the development of non-invasive diagnostic tools and integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging.

What's Driving the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market?

This market growth is set to be propelled by the rising demand for gene therapy, a treatment that modifies or replaces faulty genes in a patient's cells to cure or prevent diseases. This burgeoning demand is fuelled by progress in genetic research that enables more accurate treatments targeting and correcting genetic disorders at a molecular level, thereby enhancing patient outcomes. Researchers are developing gene therapy for PCD to correct the genetic mutations that cause faulty cilia function, leading to improved mucus clearance and reduced respiratory infections. For instance, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ASGCT, in the first quarter of 2023, there were 247 gene therapy programs in Phase II clinical trials, a figure which increased by 5% by the end of the second quarter. This growing demand for gene therapy is driving the growth of the PCD market.

Which Major Companies Are Operating in the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market?

Key industry players operating in this market include Centogene N.V., Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Revvity Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Exact Sciences Corp., University Hospital Southampton, UT Health East Texas, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, National Jewish Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, UNC School of Medicine, Stanford Medicine, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, DNA Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Parion Sciences Inc., ReCode Therapeutics Inc., University Hospital Münster, UAB Health System, and PCD Foundation.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market?

Major companies in the PCD market are focusing on developing innovative solutions like investigational mRNA-based therapeutics to enhance symptom management and elevate patients’ quality of life. One such instance was in June 2024 when ReCode Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, launched RCT1100, an investigational inhaled mRNA therapy that received FDA approval for orphan drug designation to treat PCD. RCT1100 aims to restore ciliary function by delivering DNAI1 mRNA directly to airway cells, addressing a critical unmet need for the estimated 45,000 affected individuals in the U.S.

How Is the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Segmented?

The PCD market report covers market segmentation by Treatment Antibiotics, Airway Clearance Therapies, Surgical Interventions, Other Treatments, by Method Genetic Testing, Imaging Techniques, Clinical Evaluation, Lung Function Tests, by Distribution Channel Direct Sales, Online Pharmacies, Third-party Distributors, Retail Pharmacies, and by End-User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users.

What Regional Insights Does the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Offer?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for PCD in 2024, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period, illustrating the global reach of the PCD market with coverage across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

