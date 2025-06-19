NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for two Third District Court vacancies

SALT LAKE CITY (June 18, 2025) – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for two vacancies on the Third District Court. These positions result from the retirement of Judge Paul Parker on Aug. 1, 2025, and Judge Keith Kelly on Sept. 16, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancies are Andrew Choate, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Joel Ferre, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Todd Hilbig, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Amanda Montague, Division Director/Assistant Attorney General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Todd Olsen, Commissioner, Third District Court; and Derek Williams, Partner, Campbell Williams Ference Nelson Hall.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon, June 29, 2025. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

