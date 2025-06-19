89SB in the area of Exit 11

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston





News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification

Interstate 89SB is currently shut down in the area of exit 11 due to a Crash





This incident is expected to last for 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.













