Williston Barracks // LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A1010070                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: Williston                                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025; 05:30hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S / Exit 17, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving a Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Terry Coppenger                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Evan Hall

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On December 17, 2025, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were advised of a two -vehicle crash that happened on I-89 southbound in the Town of Colchester, on November 24, 2025, at around 05:30. Investigation revealed Hall was travelling south on I-89 southbound when a gray sedan travelling southbound as well struck his vehicle and continued on. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The operator of the grey sedan was located and identified as Terry Coppenger. Coppenger was cited to appear in the Chittenden County Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.

 

 

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/26; 0830 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

