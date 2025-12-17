Williston Barracks // LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1010070
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2025; 05:30hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S / Exit 17, Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving a Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Terry Coppenger
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VICTIM: Evan Hall
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On December 17, 2025, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were advised of a two -vehicle crash that happened on I-89 southbound in the Town of Colchester, on November 24, 2025, at around 05:30. Investigation revealed Hall was travelling south on I-89 southbound when a gray sedan travelling southbound as well struck his vehicle and continued on. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The operator of the grey sedan was located and identified as Terry Coppenger. Coppenger was cited to appear in the Chittenden County Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden County
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/05/26; 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
