RE: 89SB in the area of Exit 11

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 South is re-opened to one lane of travel in the area Exit 11.

 

Motorists should still expect delays in the area.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification

Interstate 89SB is currently shut down in the area of exit 11 due to a Crash

This incident is expected to last for 1 hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

