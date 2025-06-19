RE: 89SB in the area of Exit 11

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police VSP Williston News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I89 South is re-opened to one lane of travel in the area Exit 11. Motorists should still expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully. From: Raymond, Christie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, June 19, 2025 12:40 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: 89SB in the area of Exit 11 EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification Interstate 89SB is currently shut down in the area of exit 11 due to a Crash This incident is expected to last for 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Christie Raymond Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police Williston PSAP 3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 Phone: 802-878-7111 PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.