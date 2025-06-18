Submit Release
Senate Bill 823 Printer's Number 948

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 948

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

823

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO,

SAVAL, BOSCOLA, COSTA, VOGEL, KANE AND ROBINSON,

JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in revenues, further providing for transfers from

State Gaming Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1408(c) of Title 4 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1408. Transfers from State Gaming Fund.

* * *

(c) Local law enforcement grants.--Except as provided in

subsection (c.1), annually, the sum of $2,000,000 shall be

transferred to the board for the purpose of issuing grants to

local law enforcement agencies to investigate violations of and

enforce laws relating to unlawful gambling in this Commonwealth.

In addition to any other permissible use, grants under this

subsection may be used to investigate and enforce violations of

18 Pa.C.S. §§ 5513 (relating to gambling devices, gambling,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

