Senate Bill 823 Printer's Number 948
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 948
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
823
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO,
SAVAL, BOSCOLA, COSTA, VOGEL, KANE AND ROBINSON,
JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in revenues, further providing for transfers from
State Gaming Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1408(c) of Title 4 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1408. Transfers from State Gaming Fund.
* * *
(c) Local law enforcement grants.--Except as provided in
subsection (c.1), annually, the sum of $2,000,000 shall be
transferred to the board for the purpose of issuing grants to
local law enforcement agencies to investigate violations of and
enforce laws relating to unlawful gambling in this Commonwealth.
In addition to any other permissible use, grants under this
subsection may be used to investigate and enforce violations of
18 Pa.C.S. §§ 5513 (relating to gambling devices, gambling,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
