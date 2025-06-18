Senate Bill 506 Printer's Number 949

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 949

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

506

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, KANE,

SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SANTARSIERO,

PISCIOTTANO AND MALONE, JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," providing for Child Care

Staff Recruitment and Retention Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE XIII-B

CHILD CARE STAFF RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION PROGRAM

Section 1301-B. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Child care center." As defined in section 1001.

"Children's institution." As defined in section 901.

" Family child care home." As defined in section 1001.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18