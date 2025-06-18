Senate Bill 506 Printer's Number 949
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 949
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
506
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, KANE,
SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SANTARSIERO,
PISCIOTTANO AND MALONE, JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," providing for Child Care
Staff Recruitment and Retention Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XIII-B
CHILD CARE STAFF RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION PROGRAM
Section 1301-B. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Child care center." As defined in section 1001.
"Children's institution." As defined in section 901.
" Family child care home." As defined in section 1001.
