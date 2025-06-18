Senate Bill 852 Printer's Number 951
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - allowances as may be permitted by regulations of the secretary
under section 9.
"Wage" paid to any employe includes the reasonable cost, as
determined by the secretary, to the employer for furnishing such
employe with board, lodging, or other facilities, if such board,
lodging, or other facilities are customarily furnished by such
employer to his or her employes: Provided, That the cost of
board, lodging, or other facilities shall not be included as a
part of the wage paid to any employe to the extent it is
excluded therefrom under the terms of a bona fide collective-
bargaining agreement applicable to the particular employe:
Provided, further, That the secretary is authorized to determine
the fair value of such board, lodging, or other facilities for
defined classes of employes and in defined areas, based on
average cost to the employer or to groups of employers similarly
situated, or average value to groups of employes, or other
appropriate measures of fair value. Such evaluations, where
applicable and pertinent, shall be used in lieu of actual
measure of cost in determining the wage paid to any employe.
[In determining the hourly wage an employer is required to
pay a tipped employe, the amount paid such employe by his or her
employer shall be an amount equal to: (i) the cash wage paid the
employe which for the purposes of the determination shall be not
less than the cash wage required to be paid the employe on the
date immediately prior to the effective date of this
subparagraph; and (ii) an additional amount on account of the
tips received by the employe which is equal to the difference
between the wage specified in subparagraph (i) and the wage in
effect under section 4 of this act. The additional amount on
account of tips may not exceed the value of tips actually
