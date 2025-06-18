Senate Bill 856 Printer's Number 957

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - "Collection obligation." The CED collection services that

the clearinghouse assigns to a CED manufacturer for a given

program year under section 6706 (relating to collection

convenience standard compliance).

"Collector." A person who collects residential CEDs at any

program collection site or one-day collection event and prepares

them for transport.

"Computer." As follows:

(1) A desktop, all-in-one computer, laptop, notebook, e-

reader or tablet computer marketed to and intended for use by

residential purchasers and used only in a residence.

(2) The term does not include an automated typewriter,

electronic printer, mobile telephone, portable handheld

calculator, portable digital assistant, MP3 player or other

similar device or computer peripheral.

"Computer monitor." As follows:

(1) An electronic device only used in a residence that

has a cathode-ray tube or other panel display primarily

intended to display information from a computer or other

commonly used electronic device and marketed to and intended

for use by residential purchasers.

(2) The term does not include an all-in-one computer,

laptop, notebook or tablet.

"Computer peripheral." A keyboard, mouse, cable or other

device marketed to and intended for use by residential

purchasers for external use with a computer.

"Covered electronic device" or "CED." As follows:

(1) An electronic device under this chapter, including a

computer, printer, videocassette recorder, portable digital

music player, digital video disc player, computer peripheral,

