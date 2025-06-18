Senate Bill 856 Printer's Number 957
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - "Collection obligation." The CED collection services that
the clearinghouse assigns to a CED manufacturer for a given
program year under section 6706 (relating to collection
convenience standard compliance).
"Collector." A person who collects residential CEDs at any
program collection site or one-day collection event and prepares
them for transport.
"Computer." As follows:
(1) A desktop, all-in-one computer, laptop, notebook, e-
reader or tablet computer marketed to and intended for use by
residential purchasers and used only in a residence.
(2) The term does not include an automated typewriter,
electronic printer, mobile telephone, portable handheld
calculator, portable digital assistant, MP3 player or other
similar device or computer peripheral.
"Computer monitor." As follows:
(1) An electronic device only used in a residence that
has a cathode-ray tube or other panel display primarily
intended to display information from a computer or other
commonly used electronic device and marketed to and intended
for use by residential purchasers.
(2) The term does not include an all-in-one computer,
laptop, notebook or tablet.
"Computer peripheral." A keyboard, mouse, cable or other
device marketed to and intended for use by residential
purchasers for external use with a computer.
"Covered electronic device" or "CED." As follows:
(1) An electronic device under this chapter, including a
computer, printer, videocassette recorder, portable digital
music player, digital video disc player, computer peripheral,
