Senate Bill 858 Printer's Number 959
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 959
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
858
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND VOGEL,
JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further
providing for military child advance enrollment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1302.1 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1302.1. Military Child Advance Enrollment, Credit
Transfer and Calculation of Grade Point Average.--(a) A school
district shall develop a policy or revise an existing policy on
enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent or legal
guardian is an active duty member of the armed forces of the
United States, including a reserve component, and has received
official military orders to transfer into or within this
Commonwealth to enroll in the school district prior to
establishing residency for purposes of section 1302 upon
