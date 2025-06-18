Senate Bill 858 Printer's Number 959

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 959

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

858

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND VOGEL,

JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for military child advance enrollment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1302.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1302.1. Military Child Advance Enrollment, Credit

Transfer and Calculation of Grade Point Average.--(a) A school

district shall develop a policy or revise an existing policy on

enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent or legal

guardian is an active duty member of the armed forces of the

United States, including a reserve component, and has received

official military orders to transfer into or within this

Commonwealth to enroll in the school district prior to

establishing residency for purposes of section 1302 upon

