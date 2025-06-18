Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,904 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 858 Printer's Number 959

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 959

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

858

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND VOGEL,

JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for military child advance enrollment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1302.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1302.1. Military Child Advance Enrollment, Credit

Transfer and Calculation of Grade Point Average.--(a) A school

district shall develop a policy or revise an existing policy on

enrollment of students to allow a child whose parent or legal

guardian is an active duty member of the armed forces of the

United States, including a reserve component, and has received

official military orders to transfer into or within this

Commonwealth to enroll in the school district prior to

establishing residency for purposes of section 1302 upon

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 858 Printer's Number 959

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more