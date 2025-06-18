Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,908 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 853 Printer's Number 952

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 952

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

853

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, KIM, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK,

L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO AND SAVAL, JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," providing for small business minimum wage

increase tax credit.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as

the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to

read:

ARTICLE XIX-L

SMALL BUSINESS MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE TAX CREDIT

Section 1901-L. Scope of article.

This article relates to the small business minimum wage

increase tax credit.

Section 1902-L. Definitions.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 853 Printer's Number 952

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more