Senate Bill 853 Printer's Number 952
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 952
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
853
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, KIM, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK,
L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO AND SAVAL, JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," providing for small business minimum wage
increase tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XIX-L
SMALL BUSINESS MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE TAX CREDIT
Section 1901-L. Scope of article.
This article relates to the small business minimum wage
increase tax credit.
Section 1902-L. Definitions.
