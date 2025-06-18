Senate Bill 854 Printer's Number 955
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - that is for use by older children, the elderly and adults with
disabilities or special health care needs.
"Adult changing table." A powered, height-adjustable table
that:
(1) Has safety rails on each side of the table and a
safety belt.
(2) Is capable of being lowered to a height of no less
than 19 inches and raised to a height of no less than 38
inches.
(3) Is at least 25 inches wide and at least 72 inches
long.
(4) Supports at least 400 pounds.
"Health care facility." A general or special hospital,
including psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals and
long-term care nursing facilities. The term includes both for-
profit and nonprofit entities and includes those operated by an
agency or State or local government. The term shall also include
a hospice. The term does not include an office used primarily
for the private or group practice by health care practitioners
where no reviewable clinically related health service is
offered.
"Public building or facility." An establishment with the
capacity to serve 1,500 or more persons per day, including an
auditorium, convention center, permanent amusement park, movie
theater, theater, concert hall, sports arena, stadium, shopping
center or store of at least 40,000 square feet, museum library,
park, zoo, airport, train station and bus station.
"State-owned building." The Capitol Building, a building
owned or managed by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania
Courts, rest stops located on interstate highways and the
