Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 956
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - documentation demonstrating that the contractor has worker's
compensation insurance coverage for all workers as required by
law.
(e) A public works contractor and subcontractor shall be
prohibited from registering if any of the following have
occurred:
(1) The contractor or subcontractor has been cited for
failing to maintain all valid licenses, registrations or
certificates required by a Federal, State or local government
that may be required to do business or perform work at the
location of the facility.
(2) The contractor or subcontractor has been cited or
convicted by a court or State agency for failure to comply with
the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers'
Compensation Act, and, the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd
Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment
Compensation Law, and bonding and general liability insurance
requirements specified in the contract for work.
(3) Within the last three years, the contractor has been
found by a final decision of a court or government agency to be
in violation of any law or regulation applicable to its
business, including tax, prompt payment, wage and hour,
prevailing wage, environmental or safety laws or regulations,
and has not been debarred or suspended on any project by a
Federal, State or local government entity.
(4) Within the last three years, the contractor or
subcontractor has defaulted on a project or declared bankruptcy.
(5) Within the last ten years, the contractor or
subcontractor has been convicted of a crime relating to the
contractor's or subcontractor's business.
20250SB0855PN0956 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.