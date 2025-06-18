Senate Bill 855 Printer's Number 956

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - documentation demonstrating that the contractor has worker's

compensation insurance coverage for all workers as required by

law.

(e) A public works contractor and subcontractor shall be

prohibited from registering if any of the following have

occurred:

(1) The contractor or subcontractor has been cited for

failing to maintain all valid licenses, registrations or

certificates required by a Federal, State or local government

that may be required to do business or perform work at the

location of the facility.

(2) The contractor or subcontractor has been cited or

convicted by a court or State agency for failure to comply with

the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers'

Compensation Act, and, the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd

Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, and bonding and general liability insurance

requirements specified in the contract for work.

(3) Within the last three years, the contractor has been

found by a final decision of a court or government agency to be

in violation of any law or regulation applicable to its

business, including tax, prompt payment, wage and hour,

prevailing wage, environmental or safety laws or regulations,

and has not been debarred or suspended on any project by a

Federal, State or local government entity.

(4) Within the last three years, the contractor or

subcontractor has defaulted on a project or declared bankruptcy.

(5) Within the last ten years, the contractor or

subcontractor has been convicted of a crime relating to the

contractor's or subcontractor's business.

20250SB0855PN0956 - 6 -

