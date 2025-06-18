Senate Resolution 126 Printer's Number 960
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - regarding this spending; and
WHEREAS, The framers wisely granted the states ultimate power
to amend our Constitution where necessary to make it and our
union ever more perfect and to protect and preserve self-
government and liberty; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
support an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to
establish that election spending may be regulated to ensure that
every resident may exercise the rights to free speech, political
participation and meaningful representation, and to protect
republican self-government and federalism; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
call upon the Congress to propose and send to the states for
ratification a Constitutional amendment to clarify that states
may regulate the spending of money to influence elections in the
states and that Congress may regulate the spending of money to
influence Federal elections and that, in doing so, the states
and Congress may distinguish between natural persons and legally
recognized entities; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be prepared and
submitted to the Majority Leader of the United States Senate,
the Minority Leader of the United States Senate, the Speaker of
the United States House of Representatives, the Minority Leader
of the United States House of Representatives and each member of
Congress from Pennsylvania.
20250SR0126PN0960 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.