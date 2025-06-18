Senate Bill 860 Printer's Number 954
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 954
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
860
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, ARGALL, STREET, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK,
HUGHES, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SAVAL,
MUTH, L. WILLIAMS AND COLLETT, JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for reimbursement for certain medical
assistance items and services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 443.6(g) of the act of June 13, 1967
(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended
and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 443.6. Reimbursement for Certain Medical Assistance
Items and Services.--* * *
(g) The department shall establish a benefit [packages]
package for [dental and] pharmacy services for medical
assistance recipients twenty-one years of age or older, and any
exceptions to [such] the benefit [packages] package as the
department determines are appropriate. Notwithstanding any other
provision of law, including this section, during State fiscal
year 2011-2012, the department shall establish such benefit
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
