Senate Bill 861 Printer's Number 961

Senate Bill 861
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18
"Driver's license." A license or permit, including a
physical driver's license or electronic driver's license, issued
by the department under this title to drive a motor vehicle
[issued under this title].
"Electronic driver's license." An electronic representation
of a physical driver's license or identification card that is
viewable on an electronic product system. An electronic driver's
license shall be considered the same as a physical driver's
license issued by the department, except as follows:
(1) Under section 1511 (relating to carrying and
exhibiting driver's license on demand).
(2) Under the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),
known as the Pennsylvania Election Code.
"Electronic identification card." An electronic
representation of a physical identification card that is
viewable on an electronic product system.
"Electronic product." An electronic representation of a
physical driver's license or identification card that is in
compliance with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, as published on
the effective date of this definition, and any other driver's
license implementation standards approved by the department and
published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, and that is viewable on
an electronic product system.
"Electronic product device." A computer, tablet, smart phone
or other electronic personal device used by an electronic
product holder to access or display an electronic product or
electronic proof of financial responsibility.
