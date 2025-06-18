Senate Bill 861 Printer's Number 961

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - printed or otherwise appears on a product.

* * *

"Driver's license." A license or permit, including a

physical driver's license or electronic driver's license, issued

by the department under this title to drive a motor vehicle

[issued under this title].

* * *

"Electronic driver's license." An electronic representation

of a physical driver's license or identification card that is

viewable on an electronic product system. An electronic driver's

license shall be considered the same as a physical driver's

license issued by the department, except as follows:

(1) Under section 1511 (relating to carrying and

exhibiting driver's license on demand).

(2) Under the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320),

known as the Pennsylvania Election Code.

"Electronic identification card." An electronic

representation of a physical identification card that is

viewable on an electronic product system.

"Electronic product." An electronic representation of a

physical driver's license or identification card that is in

compliance with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, as published on

the effective date of this definition, and any other driver's

license implementation standards approved by the department and

published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, and that is viewable on

an electronic product system.

"Electronic product device." A computer, tablet, smart phone

or other electronic personal device used by an electronic

product holder to access or display an electronic product or

electronic proof of financial responsibility.

