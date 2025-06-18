Senate Bill 863 Printer's Number 962

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - lives of countless individuals and businesses.

(5) In addition to his professional achievements, Mr.

Larson generously gave his time and knowledge to mentor young

engineers, support community initiatives and advocate for

sustainable and forward-thinking infrastructure solutions.

(6) After graduating from high school in 1952, Mr.

Larson served 14 years in the Navy Reserve and received an

honorable discharge.

(7) In 1956, Mr. Larson graduated from Bucknell

University and later worked in the former Department of

Forests and Waters, the former Department of Highways and

PennDOT.

(8) Through his work at PennDOT, Mr. Larson was

appointed to supervise construction and maintenance projects

in multiple counties and in 1966 became the youngest

appointed district engineer.

(9) Among Mr. Larson's career accomplishments were

assisting in the completion of portions of U.S. Route 15 and

Interstate 80, serving as liaison with the Thornburgh

administration, assisting in the implementation of computer-

aided drafting and design in Pennsylvania, inspecting

delinquent bridges and assisting in road improvements.

(10) As the chief executive officer of the Larson Design

Group, Mr. Larson's vision was to create careers so that

talented engineers, architects and surveyors would remain in

Lycoming County.

(11) Mr. Larson passed away December 22, 2024.

(b) Designation.--The portion of Interstate 180 from the

Lycoming-Northumberland County line to the interchange with

existing U.S. Route 15 and U.S. Route 220 in Lycoming County is

