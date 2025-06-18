Senate Bill 863 Printer's Number 962
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18
(5) In addition to his professional achievements, Mr.
Larson generously gave his time and knowledge to mentor young
engineers, support community initiatives and advocate for
sustainable and forward-thinking infrastructure solutions.
(6) After graduating from high school in 1952, Mr.
Larson served 14 years in the Navy Reserve and received an
honorable discharge.
(7) In 1956, Mr. Larson graduated from Bucknell
University and later worked in the former Department of
Forests and Waters, the former Department of Highways and
PennDOT.
(8) Through his work at PennDOT, Mr. Larson was
appointed to supervise construction and maintenance projects
in multiple counties and in 1966 became the youngest
appointed district engineer.
(9) Among Mr. Larson's career accomplishments were
assisting in the completion of portions of U.S. Route 15 and
Interstate 80, serving as liaison with the Thornburgh
administration, assisting in the implementation of computer-
aided drafting and design in Pennsylvania, inspecting
delinquent bridges and assisting in road improvements.
(10) As the chief executive officer of the Larson Design
Group, Mr. Larson's vision was to create careers so that
talented engineers, architects and surveyors would remain in
Lycoming County.
(11) Mr. Larson passed away December 22, 2024.
(b) Designation.--The portion of Interstate 180 from the
Lycoming-Northumberland County line to the interchange with
existing U.S. Route 15 and U.S. Route 220 in Lycoming County is
