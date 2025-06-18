Senate Bill 865 Printer's Number 966
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - as part of the urine drug screening panel.
(b) Reporting.--
(1) If the urine drug screening conducted in accordance
with subsection (a) detects fentanyl, medetomidine or
xylazine, the emergency department shall report the test
results, which shall be deidentified, to the department and
shall provide informational materials under section 5903(a)
(2) (relating to xylazine awareness education) or 5903.1(a)
(2) (relating to medetomidine awareness education).
(2) The department shall determine the manner of
submission of test results.
(3) Reporting for fentanyl, medetomidine and xylazine
shall occur when results meet a screening threshold set by
the department.
* * *
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Urine drug screening." A chemical analysis intended to test
a patient for the presence of a controlled substance,
medetomidine or xylazine.
Section 2. Title 35 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5903.1. Medetomidine awareness education.
(a) Powers and duties.--The Department of Drug and Alcohol
Programs, in consultation with the Department of Health and the
Department of Agriculture, shall have the power and its duty
shall be to:
(1) Enter into partnerships with health care providers,
including physicians and veterinarians, and community-based
