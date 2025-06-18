Submit Release
Senate Bill 864 Printer's Number 967

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 967

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

864

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, FONTANA, BAKER AND STEFANO, JUNE 18, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 18, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in financial responsibility, further providing for

required financial responsibility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1786(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1786. Required financial responsibility.

* * *

(d) Suspension of registration and operating privilege.--

* * *

(1.2) The department may not impose the penalties under

this subsection if the owner of a motor vehicle or the

insurer of the motor vehicle furnishes proof of the required

financial responsibility to the department within ten days of

the alleged violation.

* * *

(e.1) Obligations upon issuance of new policy.--An insurer

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19




