Senate Bill 864 Printer's Number 967
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 967
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
864
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, FONTANA, BAKER AND STEFANO, JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in financial responsibility, further providing for
required financial responsibility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1786(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1786. Required financial responsibility.
* * *
(d) Suspension of registration and operating privilege.--
* * *
(1.2) The department may not impose the penalties under
this subsection if the owner of a motor vehicle or the
insurer of the motor vehicle furnishes proof of the required
financial responsibility to the department within ten days of
the alleged violation.
* * *
(e.1) Obligations upon issuance of new policy.--An insurer
