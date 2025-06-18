Senate Bill 868 Printer's Number 963
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - Sec.
7501. Definitions.
7502. Prohibition.
§ 7501. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Government." The term shall have the same meaning as the
term "Commonwealth government" under 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating
to definitions).
"Government-owned electronic device." A device with the
capacity to install, maintain or update an application, software
or other technology that prevents the device from maintaining or
preserving a record as required under law, under express
control, ownership or operation of:
(1) the government;
(2) a political subdivision of the government; or
(3) a local education agency.
"Local education agency." As defined under section 220(c) of
the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public
School Code of 1949.
§ 7502. Prohibition.
(a) General rule.--A government-owned electronic device may
not have an application, software or other technology
downloaded, installed or accessed that is configured to prevent
the government-owned electronic device from maintaining or
preserving a record as required by law.
(b) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to law
enforcement activities, security interests, security research or
risk mitigation actions where the application, software or other
20250SB0868PN0963 - 2 -
