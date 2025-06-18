Senate Bill 868 Printer's Number 963

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - Sec.

7501. Definitions.

7502. Prohibition.

§ 7501. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Government." The term shall have the same meaning as the

term "Commonwealth government" under 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating

to definitions).

"Government-owned electronic device." A device with the

capacity to install, maintain or update an application, software

or other technology that prevents the device from maintaining or

preserving a record as required under law, under express

control, ownership or operation of:

(1) the government;

(2) a political subdivision of the government; or

(3) a local education agency.

"Local education agency." As defined under section 220(c) of

the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public

School Code of 1949.

§ 7502. Prohibition.

(a) General rule.--A government-owned electronic device may

not have an application, software or other technology

downloaded, installed or accessed that is configured to prevent

the government-owned electronic device from maintaining or

preserving a record as required by law.

(b) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to law

enforcement activities, security interests, security research or

risk mitigation actions where the application, software or other

20250SB0868PN0963 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30