Senate Bill 868 Printer's Number 963

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - Sec.

7501. Definitions.

7502. Prohibition.

§ 7501. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Government." The term shall have the same meaning as the

term "Commonwealth government" under 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating

to definitions).

"Government-owned electronic device." A device with the

capacity to install, maintain or update an application, software

or other technology that prevents the device from maintaining or

preserving a record as required under law, under express

control, ownership or operation of:

(1) the government;

(2) a political subdivision of the government; or

(3) a local education agency.

"Local education agency." As defined under section 220(c) of

the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public

School Code of 1949.

§ 7502. Prohibition.

(a) General rule.--A government-owned electronic device may

not have an application, software or other technology

downloaded, installed or accessed that is configured to prevent

the government-owned electronic device from maintaining or

preserving a record as required by law.

(b) Exception.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to law

enforcement activities, security interests, security research or

risk mitigation actions where the application, software or other

20250SB0868PN0963 - 2 -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

