Senate Bill 869 Printer's Number 964
PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 964
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
869
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND STEFANO, JUNE 18, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 18, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in
access, further providing for open-records officer and for
retention of records; and, in judicial review, further
providing for civil penalty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "record" in section 102 of the
act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-
Know Law, is amended to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Record." Information, regardless of physical form or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.