Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,908 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 33 Printer's Number 969

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - (1) Services that are provided face-to-face, in person

or virtually with students.

(2) The term includes the following:

(i) Classroom instruction.

(ii) Individual and group counseling for students.

(iii) Responsive services on behalf of a student

whose immediate personal concerns and problems put the

student's academic, career or social and emotional

development at risk. Responsive services include the

administration of a risk-assessment.

(iv) Interventions for a student who is:

(A) at risk of dropping out of school; or

(B) exhibiting dangerous behaviors, such as drug

use, self-harm or gang activity.

"Indirect services." Consultations among a student, a parent

or legal guardian of the student, school staff and community

agencies concerning the student's academic, career or social and

emotional needs.

"Plan." The comprehensive school counseling plan under

section 1302-F.

"Program planning and school support." Duties that are not

directly related to the plan and are absent of any direct

student services or interaction.

"School counselor." An individual who holds a valid

certificate for Elementary and Secondary School Counselor issued

by the department which qualifies the individual to be employed

by and working within a school entity.

"School entity." Any of the following:

(1) A school district.

(2) An intermediate unit as described in Article IX-A.

20250SB0033PN0969 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 33 Printer's Number 969

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more