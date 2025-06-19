Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,907 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: Food as Medicine — How Cleveland Clinic Is Nourishing Community Health

AHA podcast: Food as Medicine — How Cleveland Clinic Is Nourishing Community Health
Vickie Johnson, executive vice president and chief community officer at Cleveland Clinic, discusses how the medical center is confronting food insecurity by treating food as a vital part of health care. By combining data, community trust and local partnerships, Cleveland Clinic is nourishing long-term well-being — one neighborhood at a time. LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: Food as Medicine — How Cleveland Clinic Is Nourishing Community Health

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more