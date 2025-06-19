AHA podcast: Food as Medicine — How Cleveland Clinic Is Nourishing Community Health

Vickie Johnson, executive vice president and chief community officer at Cleveland Clinic, discusses how the medical center is confronting food insecurity by treating food as a vital part of health care. By combining data, community trust and local partnerships, Cleveland Clinic is nourishing long-term well-being — one neighborhood at a time. LISTEN NOW

