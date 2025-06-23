Winwinpay Executive Team Concludes iFX EXPO Cyprus with Major Industry Momentum

WWP isn’t just a staking instrument — it’s the lifeblood of our ecosystem. From gas fees to gaming rewards, we’re building real utility that brings users into the Winwinpay universe” — David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot on the heels of its Simplified Account launch, Winwinpay ’s leadership team, CEO David Aldridge, CPO John Stewart, and Senior Sales Director John Wilson, attended the prestigious iFX EXPO International in Limassol from 17–19 June. The delegation engaged in high-level networking and strategic discussions, capturing significant media attention. While showcasing the WWP token as more than just a staking instrument. The team focused on expanding its utility across transactions, Play‑to‑Earn gaming, and merchant ecosystems.Presence at the Heart of Fintech InnovationiFX EXPO is the go-to global platform for professionals in fintech, trading, payments, and crypto, featuring thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors spanning over 120 countries. For Winwinpay, it was an opportunity to demonstrate how the WWP token is evolving into a full‑fledged utility token at the core of its “crypto super‑app”.WWP Token: Beyond Staking to Everyday Use* On the Winwinpay stand, experts walked attendees through multiple real-world applications of the WWP token:Play-to-Earn Gaming: Live demos of daily-play mini-games within the Winwinpay Super App illustrated how users can earn WWP tokens via gameplay and community tasks, reinforcing engagement and loyalty.* Gas Fee Engine: The token serves as the default currency to pay transaction fees for on‑platform spot trading, merchant processing, and payments, offering users lower‑cost, seamless transactions secured on Binance Smart Chain and continuously monitored by CertiK’s Skynet system.* Integrated Ecosystem Utility: Demonstrations included how WWP facilitates cashback from merchant transactions, early access to app features, and will soon be accepted as payment through integrated crypto gateways.Leadership InsightsIn a high‑profile interview with Finance Magnates, CEO David Alderidge highlighted the token’s expanding ecosystem:“WWP isn’t just a staking instrument — it’s the lifeblood of our ecosystem. From gas fees to gaming rewards, we’re building real utility that brings users into the Winwinpay universe.”This comment echoed throughout discussions with potential partners and media, reinforcing the token’s role as a foundational tool for the Winwinpay platform.Strategic Partnerships and Market ResponseDuring the expo, the Winwinpay delegation conducted in-depth meetings with crypto‑payment gateways, gaming studios, fintech integrators, and regional financial services providers. Discussions centred on:* Adopting WWP as the preferred token for gas fee payments and merchant settlements.* Launching pilot programmes to integrate Play‑to‑Earn modules into partner platforms.* Listing WWP on additional exchanges to improve liquidity and broaden access.Feedback confirmed strong interest from both retail and institutional partners in regions such as Asia, MENA, and CIS, areas where simplicity, compliance, and multi-use tokens are increasingly in demand.Next StepsFollowing insights and momentum gained at iFX EXPO, Winwinpay’s roadmap includes:1) Pilot gas‑fee integration in selected markets, enabling frictionless token utility in real commerce settings.2) Scaling Play‑to‑Earn modules, featuring more games, tasks, and reward structures within the Super App.3) Finalising strategic deals with payment platforms, exchanges, and gateway partners.4) Ongoing media visibility, with follow-up interviews scheduled with Finance Magnates and fintech trade outlets.About WinwinpayWinwinpay is a product of Aladdin Tech , a global technology company committed to driving innovation in digital payments. Focused on serving the needs of small businesses and emerging markets, Winwinpay combines accessibility, scalability, and security to deliver industry-leading payment solutions.About iFX EXPO InternationaliFX EXPO is the largest global event in online trading and fintech, attended by over 100,000 professionals from 120+ countries. The Limassol 2025 edition ran from 17–19 June.

