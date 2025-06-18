NEBRASKA, June 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Judge Coffey to Liquor Control Commission

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of J. Michael Coffey to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, representing the 2nd Congressional District. His appointment, while immediate, is subject to confirmation next year by the Nebraska Legislature.

Coffey is a former district court judge in the 4th Judicial District, which consists of Omaha. He retired in June 2023 after nearly 25 years on the bench. Prior to his appointment to the court, Coffey was a practicing attorney in Omaha. He earned his juris doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

Members of the Liquor Control Commission serve six-year terms. Each person represents a different congressional district in Nebraska.