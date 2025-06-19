BKB ENTERPRISES COMPLETES NEW STK STEAKHOUSE AT WESTFIELD TOPANGA MALL

Newly opened STK at Topanga Canyon Mall built by BKB Enterprises

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKB Enterprises , a premier general contractor specializing in complex hospitality builds, is proud to announce the completion of STK Steakhouse at Westfield Topanga in partnership with The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. The stunning two-story restaurant officially opened last month, marking a major milestone for both brands.BKB Enterprises was selected to bring this ambitious project to life, managing every detail from pre-construction to final walk-through. The result is a visually striking, high-performance venue that blends luxury, energy, and precision craftsmanship.“This was a highly detailed build with a lot of moving parts — from elevators and stairwells to a signature central bar and outdoor patio,” said Brad Block , Founder of BKB Enterprises. “It’s always a privilege to help bring a vision like this into reality. STK Topanga is a showpiece, and we’re proud to have built it.”From structural elements to the installation of signature design features — like the neon signage, floral ceiling motifs, custom millwork, and the STK bull statue — BKB delivered a turn-key space ready for launch. The build includes multiple dining rooms, a DJ-equipped bar space, private event areas, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow designed for STK’s signature “Vibe Dining” concept.The new location at Westfield Topanga is The ONE Group’s second STK opening in Southern California this year and underscores its continued expansion in major lifestyle destinations. BKB Enterprises is honored to have served as the general contractor for this flagship space, contributing to the brand’s evolving presence on the West Coast.“Our subcontractors, vendors, and project team brought their A-game to this one,” Block added. “It’s a beautiful space, built to perform — and built to last.”**About BKB Enterprises**BKB Enterprises is a Southern California-based general contractor specializing in premium hospitality, entertainment, and commercial environments. Known for delivering high-end, detail-driven projects on time and on budget, BKB is trusted by leading developers, restauranteurs, and global brands alike.

