United in Call for Change: Joint Statement

CANADA, June 19 - Released on June 18, 2025

Premier Danielle Smith and Premier Scott Moe issued the following statement calling for change to federal policies:

"Today, Alberta's and Saskatchewan's governments came together in Lloydminster to make a unified call for national change.

"Together, we call for an end to all federal interference in the development of provincial resources by:

Repealing or overhauling the Impact Assessment Act to respect provincial jurisdiction and eliminate barriers to nation building resource development and transportation projects;

Eliminating the proposed oil and gas emissions cap;

Scrapping the Clean Electricity Regulations;

Lifting the oil tanker ban off the northern west coast;

Abandoning the net zero vehicle mandate; and

Repealing any federal law or regulation that purports to regulate industrial carbon emissions, plastics, or the commercial free speech of energy companies.

"The federal government must remove the barriers it created and fix the federal project approval processes so that private sector proponents have the confidence to invest.

"Starting with additional oil and gas pipeline access to tidewater on the west coast, our provinces must also see guaranteed corridor and port-to-port access to tidewater off the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic coasts. This is critical for the international export of oil, gas, critical minerals, agricultural and forestry products, and other resources. Accessing world prices for our resources will benefit all Canadians, including our First Nations partners.

"Canada is facing a trade war on two fronts. The People's Republic of China's "anti-discrimination" tariffs imposed on Canadian agri-food products have significant impacts on the West. We continue to call on the federal government to prioritize work toward the removal of Chinese tariffs. Recently announced tariff increases, on top of pre-existing tariffs, by the United States on Canadian steel and aluminum products are deeply concerning. We urge the Prime Minister to continue his work with the US administration to seek the removal of all tariffs currently being imposed by the US on Canada.

"Alberta and Saskatchewan agree that the federal government must change its policies if it is to reach its stated goal of becoming a global energy superpower and having the strongest economy in the G7. We need to have a federal government that works with, rather than against, the economic interests of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Making these changes will demonstrate the new Prime Minister's commitment to doing so. Together, we will continue to fight to deliver on the immense potential of our provinces for the benefit of the people of Saskatchewan and Alberta."

