Valley Alarm Sponsors San Fernando Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Officers from San Fernando PD carry the Flame of Hope through the city during the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run, with support from Valley Alarm. San Fernando police officers and community members pose with the Special Olympics torch in front of the San Fernando Police Station during the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run. Valley Alarm table in front of O'Melveny School as officers and Torch Run participants grab drinks while high-fiving students behind the gate.

Valley Alarm supported the June 4 Law Enforcement Torch Run as Team San Fernando carried the Flame of Hope to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.

SAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event began with San Fernando Police Department officers receiving the torch from LAPD Foothill Division. Backed by cheering students at O’Melveny Elementary School, the team ran a 3-mile route through San Fernando, making a symbolic stop in front of the San Fernando Police Station before concluding at the Rydell Dealership in downtown.The torch was passed back to LAPD Foothill Division officers to continue its journey from there.Valley Alarm contributed to the effort by providing water and snacks for Team San Fernando, including police officers and community members. “We’re proud to support our local police and an organization that promotes inclusion, courage, and community,” said Ed Michel, Co-President at Valley Alarm.The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a global movement powered by more than 100,000 officers worldwide. Since its founding, it has raised over $1 billion for Special Olympics programs, helping athletes with intellectual disabilities compete, grow, and thrive.About Valley AlarmValley Alarm has provided expert security solutions to homes and businesses across Southern California for over 40 years. From fire alarms and security systems to remote video monitoring services , Valley Alarm helps protect what matters most. Learn more at www.valleyalarm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.