DHS Announces Arrest of Illegal Alien Child Sex Offender Who Dragged ICE Officer

The criminal illegal alien dragged the officer 50 yards with his car and has a history of violent offenses

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced federal law enforcement arrested Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a serial criminal illegal alien, after he dragged an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer 50 yards with his car in Bloomington, Minnesota, trying to evade arrest.

During a traffic stop, Munoz-Guatemala refused to exit his vehicle. He tried to flee law enforcement and put his car in drive while the ICE officer still had his arm inside the vehicle, dragging the officer approximately 50 yards. This criminal illegal alien has been arrested and is in federal custody.

The ICE officer was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala is a child sex offender and illegal alien from Mexico who attempted to evade law enforcement and dragged an ICE officer 50 yards down the street with his car. Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This illegal alien has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. He is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses. Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence. Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals.”

This illegal alien from Mexico entered the U.S. at an unknown date. His lengthy criminal rap sheet in the U.S. dates back to 2010. Previously he’s been arrested for domestic assault and convicted of sex crimes against an underage teenager. Additionally, he’s been convicted for driving without a valid license, and multiple charges for driving illegally. ICE first lodged a detainer on him in 2013.

###