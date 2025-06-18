Governor Abbott Signs Largest Generational Water Investment In Texas History In Lubbock

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 7 and House Joint Resolution 7 into law to deliver the largest generational investment in Texas' water infrastructure during a bill signing ceremony at SIMFLO.

“Water is a critical need for all Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “In my State of the State Address, I called on the Texas legislature to make the largest investment in water in Texas history. This law written by Chairman Perry and Chairman Harris does just that, providing a $20 billion generational investment for both new water supply and for the repairing of existing infrastructure. With this law, we will secure Texas water future for generations to come.”

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

The Governor was joined by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Charles Perry, Chairman Cody Harris, Representative Greg Bonnen, Representative Carl Tepper, SIMFLO CEO Troy Pickering, and other state and local officials and business leaders.

“This session, lawmakers knew we had to be proactive in delivering a significant investment to help Texas meet its current and future water needs,” said Speaker Burrows. “This legislation will not only help secure Texans’ access to water, it will support continued economic growth and job creation across our state. I want to thank Chairman Harris for leading these efforts in the House, as well as Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Senator Perry for the thoughtful collaboration that allowed us to deliver to Governor Abbott and Texas voters a long-term strategy for a more secure water future.”

“Senate Bill 7 is a generational investment in securing Texas’ water future,” said Chairman Perry. “This legislation ensures our children and grandchildren have access to the water supply needed to keep our communities strong and our economy thriving. I’m grateful for the steadfast leadership of Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, and Chairman Harris in making this historic initiative a reality.”

“The perpetuation of Texas’ economic miracle depends on the reliability of our water infrastructure,” said Chairman Harris. “This includes expanding our water supply portfolio and fixing our aging, water and wastewater systems. Texas is growing fast, and our water supply isn’t keeping up. Senate Bill 7 and HJR 7 are Texas-sized investments that puts us on a path to strengthen the state’s water system and, in turn, create jobs, support population growth and attract new investments to water infrastructure and new water sources for generations to come.”

Speaking to a crowd of over 150 water industry workers and supporters, Governor Abbott touted the Texas-sized water investment and how it will help address the needs of Texans and communities in every corner of the state. The Governor noted that the laws he signed today will take monumental steps to repair outdated water infrastructure and tap into new water sources. Additionally, Governor Abbott highlighted Texans’ daily water needs and how the steps taken today will ensure Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family.

Senate Bill 7 (Perry/Harris) assigns the Texas Water Development Board with the responsibility to coordinate water supply conveyance, expands the uses of the New Water Supply for Texas Fund, and dedicates funding in House Joint Resolution 7 to finance water supply and infrastructure projects.

House Joint Resolution 7 (Harris/Perry) is a constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion ($1 billion annually) of the state’s sales and use taxes to the Texas Water Fund and allows the allocation and use of the revenue.

In his 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott declared a Texas-size investment in water infrastructure an emergency item this legislative session.