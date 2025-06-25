Crack Sealing Key to Safer Roads and Lower Vehicle Costs for Carolinas Drivers

The NC Sheriffs' partnership for 25-26 Darrell Wilson, Co-Founder & President of DMI Roadworks

Government Agencies and Contractors Deploy World-Class Equipment to Reinforce the Carolinas’ Roads

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer heat settles across North and South Carolina, road maintenance crews are in full swing with one of the most effective and underappreciated strategies for safer, smoother roads: crack sealing. This critical process not only protects the states' extensive highway and road networks but also directly impacts drivers by reducing vehicle wear-and-tear and enhancing road safety.

Crack sealing involves applying a flexible sealant into pavement cracks to prevent water intrusion, a leading cause of potholes and road degradation. When neglected, small cracks can evolve into major roadway hazards, leading to costly repairs for both state agencies and motorists.

"Every sealed crack is a pothole prevented and a smoother ride for the people of the Carolinas," said Darrell Wilson, President of DMI Roadworks. "By investing in this proven preservation method, public works agencies and their contractor partners are protecting billions in infrastructure and improving everyday travel experiences."

Across North and South Carolina, Departments of Transportation and local municipalities are prioritizing using preventative maintenance strategies like crack sealing to stretch budgets and maximize road longevity. Studies show that for every dollar spent on preservation today, agencies save four to five dollars on future repairs. Beyond budget savings, well-maintained roads reduce the wear on tires and suspensions, limit road noise, and cut down on accidents related to roadway disrepair.

Government and private contractors across the Southeast rely on seasoned partners to deliver results, and DMI Roadworks has supported this mission for more than 46 years. From its regional operations in High Point, DMI provides industry-leading equipment and support services, enabling crews to work faster, safer, and more effectively.

While DMI Roadworks plays a key supporting role, the focus remains on delivering public good. "Crack sealing is one of those rare maintenance tools that combines fiscal responsibility with public benefit," said Wilson. "It's good policy and good sense."

For more information about crack sealing equipment, services, and how DMI Roadworks supports the region’s government agencies and contractor’s needs, visit dmiroadworks.com.

