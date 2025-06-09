DMI Roadworks Chosen Again by NCDOT: Consecutive NCSA Contract Validates Trusted Performance

DMI Roadworks' award makes it cheaper and easier to work with our team.

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence in Asphalt Paving Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMI Roadworks, a premier provider of asphalt paving and heavy equipment solutions serving North and South Carolina, proudly announces the renewal of its

flagship contract with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) under the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s (NCSA) Heavy Equipment Procurement Program.

The newly awarded Bid 26-10-0422 is effective May 18, 2025 through May 17, 2026, and positions DMI Roadworks as a preferred partner for infrastructure development across the region.

This competitive statewide contract provides NCDOT, SCDOT, municipalities, and local contractors with fast, compliant access to DMI’s industry-leading paving services and heavy equipment—without the delays of traditional procurement processes. All local government units are eligible to utilize the contract while remaining fully compliant with their governing purchasing ordinances.

“This contract renewal is a win for our clients,” said Darrell Wilson, President of DMI Roadworks. “It reflects our track record of delivering reliable, cost-effective results and means our partners in public infrastructure can continue to count on DMI for quality, speed, and unmatched customer care.”

Why This Contract Matters:

• Preferred pricing and streamlined access through a competitively bid, statewide contract

• Available to all local government units, compliant with purchasing ordinances

• Supports municipal, state, and public works agencies across North and South Carolina

• Every purchase made also supports law enforcement training and community safety initiatives through the NCSA

For over two decades, DMI Roadworks has been a trusted infrastructure partner, powering road, highway, and municipal resurfacing projects with precision and dependability. Through the NCSA’s program—which now includes nearly 3,000 equipment items and 60+ trusted vendors—government agencies nationwide benefit from simplified procurement and top-tier service from proven contractors like DMI.

From NCDOT projects to city streets and county infrastructure, DMI’s deep inventory, responsive delivery, and experienced crews help clients complete critical projects on time and on budget.

Why Choose DMI Roadworks?

• Proven performance with NCDOT, SCDOT, and dozens of local agencies

• Deep experience in asphalt paving and heavy equipment supply

• Fast turnaround on quotes, contracts, and project execution

• Unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and client satisfaction

• Contract available under NCSA Bid 26-10-0422 – May 18, 2025 through May 17, 2026

About DMI Roadworks

DMI Roadworks is a leading asphalt paving and heavy equipment services provider based in North Carolina and serving both Carolinas. Known for excellence, integrity, and reliability, DMI supports public and private infrastructure development through safe, sustainable, and high quality service delivery.

To learn more or to utilize DMI Roadworks under NCSA Bid 26-10-0422, contact (615) 477-8201 or visit www.dmiroadworks.com.

Pave with experience. Partner with DMI Roadworks.

Bid 26-10-0422 – Effective May 18, 2025 – May 17, 2026

