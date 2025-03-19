Thomasville Bulldog Sports Hall of Fame Announces Third Annual Induction Event — Free and Open to the Public

Hall of Fame Third ceremony | March 22, 2025

THOMASVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thomasville Bulldog Sports Hall of Fame is thrilled to announce its third annual induction ceremony, taking place on March 22, 2025, at Finch Auditorium at 4:00 PM. This event is dedicated to celebrating the outstanding athletes, coaches, and contributors who have shaped Thomasville’s rich sports history. This year’s event is particularly special as it honors a diverse group of legendary athletes and teams whose accomplishments have shaped Thomasville’s sports history. The occasion is open to the public and free for all attendees.

The Hall of Fame honors student-athletes from Church Street High School, Mills Home School, and Thomasville High School, institutions that have played an integral role in developing exceptional athletes and leaders who have left a lasting impact on high school sports in Thomasville, North Carolina.

A Legacy of Excellence

Thomasville High School has been a cornerstone of the community since its opening in 1912, while Church Street High School was established in 1937. Following the integration of Thomasville City Schools in 1968, Church Street High School merged into Thomasville Senior High School. Mills Home School, founded in 1924 as part of the Thomasville Baptist Orphanage, began sending its high school students to Thomasville High School in 1951. Together, these institutions have built a strong tradition of Bulldog athletics.

A City Built on Tradition

Founded in 1852, Thomasville has a storied history rooted in craftsmanship and industry, but its legacy extends beyond furniture-making to a tradition of athletic excellence that continues to thrive today. The city's sports programs have long been admired across the region, producing legendary athletes and teams that continue to be celebrated today.

The Thomasville Bulldog Sports Hall of Fame proudly upholds this legacy by recognizing individuals and teams that have contributed to its storied history. This year's event unites generations of Bulldog athletics to celebrate those who paved the way for future athletes.

Event Details

• Date: March 22, 2025

• Location: Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity Street, Thomasville, NC 27360

• Schedule:

• 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Meet and Greet

• 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Induction Ceremony

This event is free and open to the public, welcoming all alumni, community members, and sports enthusiasts to attend and celebrate the legacy of Thomasville athletics.

2024 Inductees

Teams:

• 1942 Mills Home Football Team

• 1995 Thomasville Bulldog Football Team

Individuals:

• Horace Autry

• Reggie Bayse

• Ronnie Byerly

• Erin Crowder

• Charlie Crowell

• Vaughn Dagenhart

• Marcus Dow

• Lester Epps

• Billy Freeman

• Akeem Davis Gaither

• Jacqueline Gandy

• Jimmy Holmes

• Charlie Kearns

• Alan Koontz

• Darrius Little

• Wade Loflin

• Mark McGuire

• Kerry Mock

• Sandra Nichols

• Darwin Parks

• Bryan Payne

• Bill Sisk

• Stan Styers

• Rock Teague

• Heather Thompson

• Keith Tobin

• Darrell Wilson

• JC Young

• John Young Jr

Previous Award Winners:

2022 Award Winners

• Johnny Allen

• James Author Beaty Jr

• Charlie Bowers

• Allen Brown

• Ron Carpenter

• George Cushwa

• Herman Gathings

• Woody Huneycutt

• Jerry Fox Huntley

• Andre Irving

• Phil Kanoy

• James Kirkland

• Charles Lambeth

• Sammy Maxton

• Danny Medlin

• Bruce Mills

• Lamont Peques

• Pat Preston

• Secily Ray

• David Sanders

• Reggie Strickland

• Jennings Withers

• Jack Younts

2023 Award Winners

• Mike Allred

• Maxin Brayboy

• Benji Brown

• Roger Bryant

• Sybil Hinkle Copeland

• Charles Cranford

• Ronnie Craver

• Walter Cruz

• Max Dennis

• Rashien Feaster

• George Finch

• Deanna Geter

• Alex Gibbs

• Marc Hester

• Malvene Hiatt

• Scottie Hughes

• Warren King

• Casey Medlin

• Don Osborne

• Sharon Parks

• Charles Perdue

• Susan Poole

• Eric Rader

• Mathew Richmond

• Brandon Setzer

• Loretta Thomas

• Gary Thrift

• Gordon Turnage

• Quan Warley

• Thomas (Tommy) Bryant

About the Thomasville Bulldog Sports Hall of Fame:

The Thomasville Bulldog Sports Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the rich history of athletics in Thomasville. By recognizing the achievements of student-athletes, coaches, and contributors, the Hall of Fame aims to inspire future generations and honor the legacy of those who have made a lasting impact on sports in the community.

