China Airlines Launches Summer Fare Sale, Expands U.S. Connectivity, and Earns Global Inflight Honors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limited-Time Summer Promotion: Up to 20% Off Flights to AsiaChina Airlines is pleased to launch its limited-time Summer Promotion, offering travelers up to 20% off Basic fares in all cabin classes on select flights from North America to major cities across Asia.The promotion is available for bookings made now through July 6, 2025, and applies to travel on select dates between July–December 2025 and January–February 2026. Eligible departures include key U.S. and Canadian gateways: Los Angeles, Ontario (CA), San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Vancouver.With one of the most comprehensive Asia networks, China Airlines connects travelers to vibrant destinations rich in culture and adventure. Whether it's island-hopping in the Philippines, trekking Vietnam’s rice terraces, rafting in Thailand, or enjoying regional cuisine, this offer invites travelers to experience more—at a better value.The promotion also includes early bird fares for 2026, making now the perfect time to plan ahead.Terms and conditions apply.For more information, visit www.china-airlines.com , follow China Airlines on Facebook and Instagram, or contact travel agents across the U.S. and Canada.________________________________________New Partnership with Southwest Airlines: Expanded U.S.–Asia ConnectivityChina Airlines has formed a new partnership with Southwest Airlines, the leading U.S. domestic carrier—marking Southwest’s first alliance with an Asian airline.This collaboration enables passengers to connect from over 30 inland U.S. cities to Taiwan and onward throughout Asia, via seamless transfers at Ontario (CA), Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Travelers benefit from one-stop booking, streamlined transfers, and through-checked baggage, creating a smoother and more efficient travel experience.Integrated ticketing on China Airlines’ website will be available soon. For updates, visit www.china-airlines.com or follow the airline on social media.________________________________________International Recognition: Inflight Service AwardsChina Airlines has received three prestigious inflight service awards from top global aviation media, reaffirming its leadership in innovation and customer experience:• Best Business Class Amenity Kit – Asia• Best Premium Economy Class Amenity Kit – Asia(PAX International Readers' Choice Awards)• Best Onboard Special Meal or Product(Onboard Hospitality Awards)The Business Class kit, developed with iconic fashion house MOSCHINO, and the Premium Economy kit, co-created with Canadian brand Roots, both feature eco-friendly materials—underscoring China Airlines’ commitment to sustainability and thoughtful design.These recognitions reflect the airline’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the passenger experience across all cabins.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https//www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 111 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 18 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

