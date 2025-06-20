FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FAMILY DRAMA 'THE HARVEST'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the drama feature THE HARVEST, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 20, 2025.

Universal Family Drama Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on June 20, 2025

THE HARVEST stands as a heartfelt tribute to resilience and the delicate threads of family and identity. My hope is that audiences will see their own stories reflected in ours and feel uplifted.” — Filmmaker Caylee So

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama feature THE HARVEST, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 20, 2025.

THE HARVEST made its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and has since screened at major festivals including Outfest Fusion, CAAMFest, and the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. THE HARVEST has garnered numerous accolades, including the Audience Award at the Seattle Asian-American Film Festival, a Special Jury Award at the Cambodian International Film Festival, and a nomination for the Anti Defamation League Stand Up Award, highlighting its emotional resonance and powerful impact.

A CAPE x Black List and Academy Nicholl Fellowship semi-finalist screenplay, THE HARVEST is a grounded and heartfelt exploration of generational trauma, identity, and the intricate bonds that define family. When Thai returns to Southern California after years in San Francisco, he’s forced to confront his estranged family, a domineering father suffering from kidney failure, and the burdens placed on his mother and sister in a traditional, male-centered household. With its universal themes and emotional depth, the film has resonated powerfully with both audiences and critics.

Written by Doua Moua and directed by Caylee So (IN THE LIFE OF MUSIC - Cambodia’s official Oscar submission), THE HARVEST was produced by John Houselog and Doua Moua, with executive producers Yoson An (Disney’s MULAN, SHADOW FORCE), Money Vang, Jaeson Ma, Eric Tu and Tenten Wei from EST Studios. THE HARVEST cast includes Doua Moua (GRAN TORINO, Disney’s MULAN), Perry Yung (WARRIOR, THE KNICK, BUNNYLOVR), Dawn Ying Yuen (FORGE), Chrisna Chhor, and Lucas Velazquez (100 DIAS PARA ENAMORARNOS, THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS).

“THE HARVEST stands as a heartfelt tribute to resilience and the delicate threads of family and identity,” said director Caylee So. “My hope is that audiences will see their own stories reflected in ours and feel uplifted by the strength and beauty of our shared humanity.”

“It’s about what we inherit, the love and the wounds, and how we make peace with both. There’s a quiet stillness to the pain we carry in families, and my hope is that THE HARVEST resonates with anyone who has ever questioned their place in a family or longed to be seen,” said writer and star Doua Moua. “At its core, this film is also about giving a voice to underrepresented communities, those whose stories are too often overlooked, so they can finally be heard and felt on screen.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE HARVEST with Tenten Wei and Sophie Shi of EST Studios.

THE HARVEST website: www.douamoua.wixsite.com/the-harvest

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

About EST Studios

Founded in 2022 by Jaeson Ma (Stampede Ventures, 88rising) and Eric Tu (Vice, Anonymous Content), EST Studios represents all genres of Asian content in the international marketplace in search of the Greatest Stories Never Told. EST’s production titles include the Oscar-shortlisted, Emmy-nominated, and Peabody-nominated HIDDEN LETTERS, directed by Violet Du Feng, and the TIFF-selected K-POPS!, directed by 8-time Grammy winner Anderson.Paak. Additionally, Indonesian horror film PABRIK GULA, backed by powerhouse MD Pictures in partnership with EST Studios and N8 Studios, had its theatrical release in Indonesia on Eid al-Fitr 2025 and has officially claimed the crown as Indonesia‘s highest-grossing film of 2025. PABRIK GULA (Sugar Mill) is set to hit theatres across the United States

on April 18, 2025.

For more information, visit:

https://www.eststudios.com

Sophie Shi

EST Studios

sophie@estmedia.com

Official FDM Trailer - THE HARVEST (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.