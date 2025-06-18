State fire marshal mobilizes two task forces through Immediate Response

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing two structural task forces from Lane and Marion counties through Immediate Response to the Upper Applegate Fire in Jackson County. The fire was reported on Wednesday off Upper Applegate Road south of the town of Ruch.

Firefighters and resources from the Applegate Fire District, other Rogue Valley fire agencies, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Oregon Department of Forestry are on scene working to stop the fire. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 120 acres in size and growing. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, several air resources have been ordered including several helicopters and two large air tankers.

These two task forces being mobilized will be added capacity for the Applegate Fire District to provide added structural protection.

“This is our third mobilization this month, a clear signal that wildfire season is here,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We need to do everything we can as Oregonians to be wildfire aware. This fire season has been devastating already with the tragic loss of homes in the Gorge and a second conflagration earlier this week in Jefferson County. Please help our firefighters by following local restrictions.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices for those living near the fire. Evacuation information can be found here.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal can send resources through Immediate Response without having the Emergency Conflagration Act invoked. The goal of this response tool is to surge resources to prevent costly wildfires.