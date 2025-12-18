Secretary Read Completes Visits to All 36 Oregon County Clerks

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read fulfilled a promise for his first year in office: to visit every one of Oregon’s 36 county clerks in their home counties. Secretary Read 's final stop was yesterday evening in Lake County, meeting with County Clerk Amy Hutchinson.

“County clerks are on the front lines of our democracy. They protect our elections, safeguard public records, and make sure every Oregonian’s vote is counted,” Secretary Read noted. “People don’t always see the work county clerks do but make no mistake: county clerks are vital to daily life in our state, and they carry out that important work with diligence and integrity."

Most county clerks serve two critical roles. They are the keepers of public records, managing county court proceedings, marriage and death records, and property documents. And most are also their county’s Chief Elections Official.

While carrying out these critical responsibilities, county clerks face increasing challenges, including a growing number of threats to their personal safety. Clerks have received white powder mailings, violent targeted phone calls, and bomb scares. At the same time, mounting workloads, low staffing levels, and difficulties with recruitment and retention underscore the extraordinary efforts clerks make to protect Oregonian’s rights and uphold the integrity of our elections.

“Each visit left me awestruck by our clerks’ resourcefulness, creativity, and ability to put policy into practice in a way that best serves their community. I am grateful for their commitment to every Oregonian and to the security, fairness, and safety of our elections. This is a team effort, and I will continue to stand with every clerk to keep our elections safe, fair, and secure,” said Secretary Read.

Count Clerk Visit Timeline: