Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Becomes Authorized Hunter Douglas Dealer, Partnering with Broomfield-Based Industry Leader

Partnering with Hunter Douglas lets us offer even more innovative, stylish, and energy-efficient solutions—backed by a trusted brand known for quality and longevity for our clients” — Eric Hoffman, Owner

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, a locally owned provider of high-quality custom window treatments, proudly announces that it is now an Authorized Hunter Douglas Dealer. This new designation enables Bumble Bee Blinds to offer Boulder County homeowners, designers, and builders access to the full line of Hunter Douglas products—renowned for their innovation, style, and energy efficiency.

Hunter Douglas is the industry leader in premium window fashions, known for its groundbreaking designs such as Silhouette®, Pirouette®, Luminette®, Duette® Honeycomb Shades, and PowerView® smart automation technology. As an authorized dealer, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder joins a select group of trusted professionals with access to the Hunter Douglas product catalog, exclusive training, and design support tools.

“Becoming an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer is a major milestone for us,” said Eric Hoffman, owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder. “We’ve always been committed to offering the highest quality products and personalized service to our clients. Partnering with Hunter Douglas gives us the opportunity to provide even more stylish, innovative, and energy-efficient solutions—backed by a brand that stands for quality and longevity.”

A New Level of Style, Function, and Technology

The addition of Hunter Douglas to Bumble Bee Blinds' product offering enhances the company’s ability to serve both residential and commercial window covering clients looking for tailored solutions that blend aesthetic appeal with cutting-edge technology. With this partnership, clients can now select from a wide range of premium window treatments that offer:

Light Control & Privacy – Signature Hunter Douglas innovations like top-down/bottom-up shades and room-darkening fabrics provide optimal flexibility.

Smart Automation – Hunter Douglas PowerView® Automation allows users to control their shades with a smartphone, remote, or smart home system.

Energy Efficiency – Duette® Honeycomb Shades are engineered to reduce heat loss and improve home insulation.

Child & Pet Safety – Cordless and motorized options promote safer environments for families.

“Many of our clients are looking for high-end, smart home-compatible options that also support energy savings and design cohesion,” said Katey Lam, Design Consultant at Bumble Bee Blinds. “Hunter Douglas meets all those needs—and more. We’re thrilled to bring their collections to the Boulder market.”

Local Expertise Meets National Excellence

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder has quickly established itself as a trusted name in window coverings since opening in 2023. As a locally owned and operated business, the company prides itself on delivering personalized service, in-home consultations, and seamless project management—from design to installation.

The Hunter Douglas partnership is a natural extension of Bumble Bee Blinds’ commitment to excellence. As an authorized dealer, the company gains access to:

Exclusive Hunter Douglas training and certifications

Design software and visualization tools to help clients make confident choices

Full product warranty support directly through Hunter Douglas

Priority access to new product launches and innovations

By combining local service with national brand power, Bumble Bee Blinds aims to become the go-to resource for window coverings in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Erie, Longmont, and surrounding areas - including Broomfield, where Hunter Douglas is headquartered. Bumble Bee Blinds prides itself on providing top-notch customer service when providing custom window coverings in Broomfield.

Supporting Interior Designers, Builders, and Homeowners

The addition of Hunter Douglas products also strengthens Bumble Bee Blinds’ partnerships with interior designers, architects, and home builders. The company already works closely with industry professionals to deliver turnkey window treatment solutions for custom homes, remodels, and commercial spaces.

Design professionals in the Boulder area will now be able to collaborate with Bumble Bee Blinds to specify Hunter Douglas products for their clients—confident in the knowledge that they’re backed by trusted installation, ongoing support, and expert design guidance.

“Whether we’re working on a downtown Boulder condo, a mountain home in Nederland, or a luxury build in Niwot, we’re now able to bring an even higher standard of beauty and performance to our clients,” said Hoffman. “Hunter Douglas helps us elevate every space with products that are as smart as they are stylish.”

A Seamless Client Experience

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder offers complimentary design consultations, where clients can view product samples, explore fabric options, and get expert advice on functionality, aesthetics, and installation. The company handles measurement, ordering, and installation in-house—providing a worry-free experience from start to finish. Clients include both homeowners and business owners looking for quality commercial window treatments in Boulder and the surrounding areas.

With the addition of Hunter Douglas, Bumble Bee Blinds now features an even broader product lineup, including:

Silhouette® and Pirouette® window shadings

Duette® and Applause® honeycomb shades

Vignette® modern Roman shades

Luminette® privacy sheers for sliding doors

Designer Roller and Screen Shades

Provenance® Woven Wood Shades

Wood, faux wood, and metal blinds

Custom shutters

PowerView® Automation and voice control integrations

A Bright Future Ahead

As sustainability, smart home integration, and personalized design become increasingly important to homeowners, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder is well-positioned to lead the way. This new partnership with Hunter Douglas cements the company’s status as a premier window treatment provider in Boulder County—offering solutions that enhance comfort, control, and style.

“We’re honored to represent the Hunter Douglas brand in our community,” said Hoffman. “It reflects our ongoing investment in quality, innovation, and exceptional service. We look forward to helping our clients transform their homes with solutions that truly reflect how they live.”

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder is a locally owned provider of premium custom window coverings for residential and commercial clients throughout Boulder County and the Front Range. From roller shades and Roman blinds to motorized drapery and smart home integration, Bumble Bee Blinds offers stylish solutions tailored to each client’s needs. The company is a proud member of the Broomfield, Boulder, and Longmont Area Chambers of Commerce, the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, and the Interior Design Society. Learn more at www.bumblebeeblinds.com/boulder-co.

