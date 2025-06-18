Royalton Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B2003364
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 / 0743 hrs.
STREET: North Hollow Rd
TOWN: Granville
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Johnathan Belisle
Age: 35
Helmet? Yes
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Prairie
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/18/2025 at approximately 0743 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single ATV crash on North Hollow Rd, Granville, VT. Upon arrival on scene, the operator, Johnathan Belisle (35) of Hancock, VT was pronounced deceased. The initial investigation determined that Belisle was driving the ATV northbound on North Hollow Rd when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of Valley Rescue and Deering’s Towing.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
