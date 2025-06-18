Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B2003364                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 / 0743 hrs.

STREET: North Hollow Rd

TOWN: Granville

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Johnathan Belisle

Age: 35     

Helmet? Yes

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Prairie

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 06/18/2025 at approximately 0743 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a single ATV crash on North Hollow Rd, Granville, VT. Upon arrival on scene, the operator, Johnathan Belisle (35) of Hancock, VT was pronounced deceased. The initial investigation determined that Belisle was driving the ATV northbound on North Hollow Rd when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of Valley Rescue and Deering’s Towing.

 

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

 

