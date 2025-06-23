From Milan to the world, Nicole Mazza shares her expertise with the new generation of marketers at Rome’s university
Nicole Mazza Today, more than ever, she stands as a strategist, a creator, and the enduring “It Girl” of modern marketing.
Nicole was at her Alma Mater in Rome, Luiss Guido Carli University, as a guest lecturer in Advanced Marketing Management in Rome
Her international collaborations demonstrated not only her creative vision but her capacity to deliver narratives that resonate across continents.
Nicole Mazza continues to hold her title as the “It Girl” of global marketing, known for her unique ability to showcase quintessential Italian culture through the lens of luxury. With an unmatched sense of sophistication and strategy, Nicole has crafted some of the most iconic campaigns across beauty, fashion, and even the luxury automotive world.
Her career began in Milan—Italy’s capital of elegance—where she mastered the art of brand management and digital strategy. Nicole’s deep understanding of Italian heritage, paired with her global vision, has made her the go-to cultural translator for luxury brands seeking to connect with international audiences.
Her influence at marketing campaigns propelled her as a lecturer in Advanced Marketing Management in Milan and Rome, she bridges real-world prestige with academic insight, offering students the tools and mindset needed to succeed in today’s luxury market.
Nicole Mazza’s work is professional and visionary. She continues to redefine how the world sees luxury, proving why Italian elegance and designs remains the gold standard.
Nicole Mazza, the rising force behind some of the most iconic luxury campaigns in fashion and beauty, shares her journey from Rome to New York.
