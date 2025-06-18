Author Sandra Richards Shares Powerful Spiritual Encounters in Her Memoir

Sandra Richards - Author God Shouts When He Whispers

God Shouts When He Whispers: A Personal Testimony of God’s Involvement in My Life Continues to Inspire Readers Seeking Deeper Faith and Understanding

NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing interest in personal testimonies of faith and supernatural experiences, Sandra Richards' remarkable memoir, God Shouts When He Whispers: A Personal Testimony of God’s Involvement in My Life, continues to resonate with readers who are hungry for deeper spiritual truth and divine connection.

The book is a deeply honest and compelling account of Richards' extraordinary spiritual journey—a life marked by divine intervention, angelic protection, miraculous experiences, and direct encounters with both good and evil forces. In one of the most unique aspects of her story, she details how God allowed her to worship in His throne room on two separate occasions. She also chronicles a deeply personal and spiritually significant interaction involving Elvis Presley, inspired by the urging of the Holy Spirit.

A lifelong Christian raised in the Seventh-day Adventist faith, Richards faced early adversity, including the loss of her father at age eleven and marrying young at sixteen. Through perseverance and faith, she went on to earn an Associate degree in Secretarial Science from Adirondack Community College in New York and later, a Bachelor’s in Social Work and Sociology from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Her previous work, Elvis, If Only We’d Known (now out of print), first introduced readers to her belief in the singer’s deep spiritual struggles and potential. In God Shouts When He Whispers, she expands on that foundation with new insights and revelations.

Though initially hesitant to write the book due to its controversial content and personal nature, Richards shares that the decision was ultimately one of obedience. “The Holy Spirit said to me, ‘You will write the book,’ and Jesus followed with, ‘Do not be afraid.’ That moment of divine confirmation gave me the courage to move forward,” she explains.

At its heart, the message of God Shouts When He Whispers is simple yet profound: God longs to connect personally with each of us. Richards’ testimony reminds readers that divine presence is real, active, and deeply invested in the lives of those willing to listen.

For those searching for spiritual encouragement or affirmation that heaven is watching and involved, this book offers hope, conviction, and a powerful reminder that we are never alone.

God Shouts When He Whispers is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.

