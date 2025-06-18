TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Ward 7 Juneteenth Parade

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Ward 7 Juneteenth Parade will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Branch Avenue, SE between Pennsylvania Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

Randle Circle, SE and Minnesota Avenue, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic (except local residential traffic only) on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 08:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Branch Avenue, SE between Pennsylvania Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

Randle Circle, SE and Minnesota Avenue, SE

Q Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 31st Street, SE

P Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

O Street, SE from Branch Avenue to Carpenter Street, SE

O Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

Highwood Drive, SE from Branch Avenue to Nash Place, SE

Nash Place, SE from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

Pope Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 34th Street, SE

N Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

M Street, SE from Branch Avenue to 33rd Place, SE

Anacostia Road, SE from Branch Avenue to M Street, SE

Massachusetts Avenue, SE from Anacostia Road to Branch Avenue, SE

Massachusetts Avenue, SE from 34th Street to Randle Circle, SE

M Place, SE from Minnesota Avenue to Branch Avenue, SE

Fort Dupont Drive, SE from Randle Circle, SE to Fort Davis Drive, SE

Lyndale Place, SE from Branch Avenue to Minnesota Avenue, SE

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###