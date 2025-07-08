Jolly Cannabis Heads to Las Vegas for CHAMPS Summer 2025 - BOOTH #1164

JOLLY CANNABIS

Jolly Cannabis: Trusted by Retailers. Loved by Consumers. Built to Last.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a powerful showing in Chicago, Jolly Cannabis is gearing up to bring the heat to Las Vegas at the CHAMPS Summer Trade Show , taking place July 23–26, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. You’ll find Jolly at Booth #1164 ready to showcase their newest innovations, retail-ready hits, and the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and compliance.As the hemp and smoke shop landscape continues to evolve, Jolly is proving that consistency, clean ingredients, and full legal transparency are what both retailers and consumers are asking for and what the brand delivers every single time.“We’re not here to ride the trend, we’re here to set the standard,” said the Jolly Cannabis team. “Whether you're running a high-volume smoke shop or looking for products that fit your family's wellness routine, Jolly is built for the long haul.”WHY RETAILERS CHOOSE JOLLY: Jolly is the #1 best selling gummy in the USA-Fully registered in multiple states to ensure long-term shelf stability-Full-panel COAs through ACS Laboratory for every SKU-Products tailored to meet stricter state-specific regulations-All-natural THC and CBD - no synthetics, no artificial junk-Professional packaging and proven sell-through performanceWHY CONSUMERS KEEP COMING BACK:-Clean, effective formulations made from real cannabis compounds-No synthetic cannabinoids, no artificial flavors or colors-Trustworthy labels, clear dosing, and lab-tested peace of mind-Designed for everyday use, wellness goals, and real resultsWhether you're a buyer stocking up for Q4 or a fan of the brand, CHAMPS Las Vegas is the place to experience what’s next. Jolly will also be offering early previews of its upcoming fall/winter 2025 product drops including a few surprises.Stop by Booth #1164, meet the team, sample the goods, and see why Jolly continues to rise above.Explore more at: www.jolly-cannabis.com About Jolly CannabisJolly Cannabis is a premium hemp-derived brand that blends clean ingredients, compliant formulations, and a commitment to quality. With state-by-state registrations, natural cannabinoids, and a close partnership with ACS Laboratory, Jolly products are crafted for long-term success in both retail and wellness spaces.

