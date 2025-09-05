Jolly Cannabis to Showcase their Premium Lineup of THC and CBD Edibles at CHAMPS Trade Show Austin, Booth #2012

Jolly Cannabis 5MG Gummies from The 1:25 Line Jolly Cannabis 15MG Gummies, part of The 1:1 Line Jolly Athletic Club

By blending high quality products with a lifestyle-focused approach, Jolly is setting a new benchmark for the modern consumer experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off an exhilarating showcase at the Las Vegas Champs Trade Show in July, Jolly Cannabis , a rapidly rising brand redefining the cannabis edible category with a focus on, quality, accessibility, and compliance, will be exhibiting at the upcoming Champs Trade Show in Austin, Texas, September 9–11 2025, at Booth #2012.Known for its vibrant branding, elevated formulations, and commitment to consistency, Jolly Cannabis has quickly distinguished itself as one of the most forward-thinking companies in the cannabis space. By blending high quality ingredients with a wellness-driven, lifestyle-focused approach, the brand is setting a new benchmark for the modern consumer experience.At Champs Austin, Jolly Cannabis will highlight its leading initiative in redefining cannabis edibles. Jolly’s mission is to deliver transparency, education, and trust to consumers and retailers, driven by a passion for making high-quality cannabis products accessible to all. Attendees can expect to see:A Product for Every Lifestyle: Their 1:1 Line for recreational use, their 1:25 Line for a therapeutic option, and their CBD-only Broad Spectrum Line for those seeking a THC-free experience, each blend is crafted with consumers in mind. Jolly Cannabis will be unveiling a brand new line of products, ‘The Rotation’, highlighting their daily wellness options, like the Elderberry Sunset Gummies for sleep.Hard to Miss Branding: Packaging and branding that celebrates happiness, balance, and fun, inspiring people to live fully, enhance their day, and feel good.Industry Innovation: A continued commitment to education, transparency, and compliance. Always delivering the latest in ratio options and consistently designing products that will work for every consumer and retailer alike. Along with their expansive ratio options, Jolly offers diet-friendly edibles as well, including gluten-free and vegan options.Beyond their cannabis products, Jolly connects with the community through their new street wear brand, Jolly Athletic Club , where athletics meet lifestyle.Champs Trade Show has long been a hub for connecting innovators, retailers, and distributors across the counter culture space. Jolly Cannabis attending the event underscores the industry’s evolution toward products that resonate with today’s consumers.Attendees and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #2012 to learn more about Jolly Cannabis, explore their products, and connect with the team behind the brand’s rapid momentum.About CHAMPS Trade ShowsSince 1999, CHAMPS has been the premier business-to-business trade show for counterculture industries, bringing together thousands of retailers, distributors, and manufacturers across North America.About Jolly CannabisJolly Cannabis is a premium cannabis brand specializing in edibles crafted for modern lifestyles. With a focus on wellness, quality, and innovation, Jolly is setting new standards in the industry while building one of the fastest-growing communities in cannabis.

