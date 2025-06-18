Jolly cannabis Strawberry Watermelon + Pomegranate gummy bundle Jolly Cannabis Cherry Blackberry Gummies

Jolly Cannabis Dominates CHAMPS Chicago, Forging New Partnerships and Leading the Future of Compliant Cannabis

CHICAGO, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolly Cannabis made waves at the CHAMPS Trade Show in Chicago, held June 10–12 at Booth #15043. With an energized presence and a standout lineup of premium products, Jolly not only reconnected with its incredible community of retail partners but also forged a number of exciting new distribution relationships across the country.“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support,” said the Jolly team. “CHAMPS Chicago gave us the chance to both celebrate our existing partnerships and build meaningful new ones. The future is bright.”Jolly Cannabis continues to stand out in the market as a hyper-compliant, quality-first cannabis brand focused on longevity and consumer trust. With state-to-state product registrations, full-panel COAs conducted through its trusted lab partner ACS Laboratory, and product SKUs designed to meet individual state regulatory standards, Jolly is committed to delivering safe, consistent, and legal products that consumers can count on for years to come.Whether it’s gummies , or baked goods or upcoming innovations, every Jolly product is made using only all-natural THC and CBD—never synthetic cannabinoids or artificial fillers. Quality is never compromised, and compliance is never an afterthought.“Our mission has always been clear: create the cleanest, most compliant cannabis products in the country and make them accessible to consumers coast to coast,” the team added. “We’re not here for the short term—we’re building a brand for the long haul.”With several exciting product launches slated for late 2025, Jolly encourages fans and partners to stay tuned and check out the current lineup at www.jolly-cannabis.com About Jolly CannabisJolly Cannabis is a premium hemp-derived cannabis brand dedicated to clean formulations, long-term regulatory compliance, and product transparency. By using only natural cannabinoids, securing rigorous lab testing, and maintaining multi-state registrations, Jolly is setting a new standard in accessible, trustworthy cannabis wellness.



